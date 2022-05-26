Junior Data Analyst

Duties:
- Collecting and interpreting data
- Analyzing results
- Reporting the results back to business and clients
- Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
- Working alongside teams within business to understand data relevance and requirements
- Defining new data collection and analysis processes
- Ability to analyze large datasets
- Ability to write comprehensive reports
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- An analytical mind inclination for problem-resolving
- Attention to detail
Requirements:
Qualifications, Education and Experience
-
Matric
-
Bachelor’s Degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Math)
-
2 years’ experience in a relevant role
- Willing to learn new software programs
- SQL certified will be advantageous
- R or Python certified will be advantageous
- Tableau or Power BI certified will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis