Junior Data Analyst

May 26, 2022

Duties:

  • Collecting and interpreting data
  • Analyzing results
  • Reporting the results back to business and clients
  • Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
  • Working alongside teams within business to understand data relevance and requirements
  • Defining new data collection and analysis processes
  • Ability to analyze large datasets
  • Ability to write comprehensive reports
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • An analytical mind inclination for problem-resolving
  • Attention to detail

Requirements:

Qualifications, Education and Experience

  • Matric

  • Bachelor’s Degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Math)

  • 2 years’ experience in a relevant role

  • Willing to learn new software programs
  • SQL certified will be advantageous
  • R or Python certified will be advantageous
  • Tableau or Power BI certified will be advantageous

Should you not receive a response within 10 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis

