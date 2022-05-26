Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Roodepoort

Duties:

Collecting and interpreting data

Analyzing results

Reporting the results back to business and clients

Identifying patterns and trends in data sets

Working alongside teams within business to understand data relevance and requirements

Defining new data collection and analysis processes

Ability to analyze large datasets

Ability to write comprehensive reports

Strong verbal and written communication skills

An analytical mind inclination for problem-resolving

Attention to detail

Requirements:

Qualifications, Education and Experience

Matric

Bachelor’s Degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Math)

2 years’ experience in a relevant role

Willing to learn new software programs

SQL certified will be advantageous

R or Python certified will be advantageous

Tableau or Power BI certified will be advantageous

Should you not receive a response within 10 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

