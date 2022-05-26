Project Manager

A cutting-edge packaging solution company in Boksburg, Johannesburg is looking for a Project Manager to join their successful team. If you are passionate about working on large projects, then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

Requirements include:

Tertiary qualification in Engineering/Project Management

Professional registration is an advantage

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your updated CV attached to [Email Address Removed], alternatively contact the team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website, [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Packaging

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

