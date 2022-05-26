Senior C# Developer at Mediro ICT

Their environment is Microsoft, and here is a bit of their Tech Stack they use (there is a lot more, but these are the major ones):

C#

.Net Core

Javascript

Bootstrap

MVC Framework

Code First

Entity Framework

Azure App Services

Azure Blob Storage

Azure Active Directory

SQL Server (2018)

TFS (Repository)

Our client is servicing major Financial institutions across Gauteng in terms of all their Digital transformations.

This role will be Permanent and will be required to be on-site.

Minimum Requirements

5-8 Years Experience in Software Development (C# Specifically)

Relevant IT Qualifications

C# .net experice (.Net Core beneficial)

SQL

Cloud technologies

