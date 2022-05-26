Senior C# Developer at Mediro ICT

May 26, 2022

Their environment is Microsoft, and here is a bit of their Tech Stack they use (there is a lot more, but these are the major ones):

  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • Javascript
  • Bootstrap
  • MVC Framework
  • Code First
  • Entity Framework
  • Azure App Services
  • Azure Blob Storage
  • Azure Active Directory
  • SQL Server (2018)
  • TFS (Repository)

Our client is servicing major Financial institutions across Gauteng in terms of all their Digital transformations.

This role will be Permanent and will be required to be on-site.

Minimum Requirements

5-8 Years Experience in Software Development (C# Specifically)

Relevant IT Qualifications

C# .net experice (.Net Core beneficial)

SQL

Cloud technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position