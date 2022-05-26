Senior Data Scientist

Our client, in the mining industry, is looking to employ a Senior Data Scientist that will be responsible for utilizing their analytical, statistical and programming skills to collect, analyze and interpret large datasets

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):



Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging data to drive business solutions

Mine and analyze data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of data sources and data gathering techniques

Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets

Use predictive modeling to increase and optimize business outcomes

Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes

Develop processes and tolls to monitor and analyze model performance and data accuracy.

Is the primary lead in most data related projects

Capable of creating a full end-to-end solution

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:



Minimum a post graduate degree in statistics computer science or mathematics or another quantitative field

Minimum 5-10 years’ experience as a Data Scientist in an established organization.

Capabilities:



Very strong coding knowledge and experience with several programming languages

Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages

Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics

Experience with distributed data/computing tools

Experience visualizing and presenting data to clients

Software Competencies:



C, C++, Java

R, Python, SQL

Snowflake, Exasol

Bi tools such as PowerBi, Qlikview, Tableau, Yellowfin

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

data scientist

data science

statistics

computer science

mathematics

Learn more/Apply for this position