Our client, in the mining industry, is looking to employ a Senior Data Scientist that will be responsible for utilizing their analytical, statistical and programming skills to collect, analyze and interpret large datasets
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
- Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging data to drive business solutions
- Mine and analyze data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement
- Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of data sources and data gathering techniques
- Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets
- Use predictive modeling to increase and optimize business outcomes
- Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes
- Develop processes and tolls to monitor and analyze model performance and data accuracy.
- Is the primary lead in most data related projects
- Capable of creating a full end-to-end solution
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Minimum a post graduate degree in statistics computer science or mathematics or another quantitative field
- Minimum 5-10 years’ experience as a Data Scientist in an established organization.
Capabilities:
- Very strong coding knowledge and experience with several programming languages
- Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques
- Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages
- Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics
- Experience with distributed data/computing tools
- Experience visualizing and presenting data to clients
Software Competencies:
- C, C++, Java
- R, Python, SQL
- Snowflake, Exasol
- Bi tools such as PowerBi, Qlikview, Tableau, Yellowfin
Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- data scientist
- data science
- statistics
- computer science
- mathematics