Senior Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 26, 2022

Our client, in the mining industry, is looking to employ a Senior Data Scientist that will be responsible for utilizing their analytical, statistical and programming skills to collect, analyze and interpret large datasets
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

  • Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging data to drive business solutions

  • Mine and analyze data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement

  • Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of data sources and data gathering techniques

  • Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets

  • Use predictive modeling to increase and optimize business outcomes

  • Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes

  • Develop processes and tolls to monitor and analyze model performance and data accuracy.

  • Is the primary lead in most data related projects

  • Capable of creating a full end-to-end solution

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • Minimum a post graduate degree in statistics computer science or mathematics or another quantitative field

  • Minimum 5-10 years’ experience as a Data Scientist in an established organization.

Capabilities:

  • Very strong coding knowledge and experience with several programming languages

  • Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques

  • Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages

  • Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics

  • Experience with distributed data/computing tools

  • Experience visualizing and presenting data to clients

Software Competencies:

  • C, C++, Java

  • R, Python, SQL

  • Snowflake, Exasol

  • Bi tools such as PowerBi, Qlikview, Tableau, Yellowfin

