Senior Test Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client based in the Cape Town area is seeking a Test Analyst to perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of: successful business solutions (new and changed applications/functionality), defect fixes, system enhancements, end-to-end, systems integration and regression testing, disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents, non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.

This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle, and evaluates the overall quality. The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes, and specifications that guided its design and development and that they work as expected.

Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.

Job Objectives:

Test Planning.

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review.

Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).

Test execution, recording, and defect logging.

Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.

Test status updates and reporting.

Test closure activities.

Qualifications:

Essential

Formal Education Grade 12

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

SAP Materials Management (MM) Certification or working experience

Desirable

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)

SAP Sales and Distribution (SD) Certification or working experience

Experience required:

Essential

4+ years of Manual testing experience

4+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).

4+ years of Testing in a retail / financial sector

4+ years of SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight.

4+ years of SAP iREAP POS / FIORI

2+ years of Integration with internal and external services and systems

4+ years of SAP Stores Knowledge

4+ years of experience in testing using test management tools such as ALM QC. and Jira.

4+ years of commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery.

4+ years of proven experience in testing complex user interfaces.

4+ years of experience in testing using an automated test tool such as HPQC, QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python or any other.

4+ years of Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements.

4+ years of Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN, CHaRM

Desirable

3+ years of SQL Experience

1+ years of Automated testing tool experience

2+ years of testing in an Agile environment

2+ years of SAP Materials Management (MM)experience

2+ years of SAP Integration with external systems such as INFOR, BambooRose, B2B, MQ

Knowledge and Skills

Essential

4+ years of Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing, and non-functional testing.

4+ years of thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

Desirable

1+ years of SAP HANA knowledge

1+ years of Business Objects / Frontend

Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques.

