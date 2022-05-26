Snr Solutions Architect: Managed Services – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: Snr Solutions Architect: Managed Services

A leading ISP is looking for a high level IT Consultant/Engineer for their Managed Services division.



Previous experience architecting IT solutions (infrastructure), IT support experience in the field and working with clients is a must. Qualifications: A+, N+, MCITP or equivalent, NSE4 or equiv, MCP (Cloud Computing) and Azure Certified Solution Architect. Additional experience in Mikrotik, Veeam backups, VMWare and AWS required.

You will be working within a dynamic and friendly team and there is ample opportunity to gain new certifications, personal growth and development.

