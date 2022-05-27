Angular Developer LWR1908 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

A company based in Pretoria is looking for an Angular Developer to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Menlyn office. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Design and development of Angular functionality providing a user-friendly user experience
- Identifying and troubleshooting issues with front end code
- Active participation in agile ceremonies
- Collaborating with cross-functional team to ensure a high-performance application
- Assisting with backbend development as required
- Assisting product owner with UI/UX design and prototyping
Minimum Requirements
- Angular
- HTML 5
- CSS 3
- Java
- UX/UI Experience/Knowledge
- Typescript
- Bootstrap
- Git
- Docker & AWS ECS
- Agile
- JIRA & Confluence