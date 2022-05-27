Angular Developer LWR1908 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

May 27, 2022

A company based in Pretoria is looking for an Angular Developer to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Menlyn office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Design and development of Angular functionality providing a user-friendly user experience
  • Identifying and troubleshooting issues with front end code
  • Active participation in agile ceremonies
  • Collaborating with cross-functional team to ensure a high-performance application
  • Assisting with backbend development as required
  • Assisting product owner with UI/UX design and prototyping

Minimum Requirements

  • Angular
  • HTML 5
  • CSS 3
  • Java
  • UX/UI Experience/Knowledge
  • Typescript
  • Bootstrap
  • Git
  • Docker & AWS ECS
  • Agile
  • JIRA & Confluence

