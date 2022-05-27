Angular Developer LWR1908 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for an Angular Developer to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Menlyn office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Design and development of Angular functionality providing a user-friendly user experience

Identifying and troubleshooting issues with front end code

Active participation in agile ceremonies

Collaborating with cross-functional team to ensure a high-performance application

Assisting with backbend development as required

Assisting product owner with UI/UX design and prototyping

Minimum Requirements

Angular

HTML 5

CSS 3

Java

UX/UI Experience/Knowledge

Typescript

Bootstrap

Git

Docker & AWS ECS

Agile

JIRA & Confluence

