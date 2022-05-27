Associate Application Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

My client is currently looking to recruit a Junior support engineer to support continued growth within their operations department.

If successful you will be working within a team of application engineers and field specialists where you will be providing post-sales consultancy services to support SOLIDWORKS, training and technical support within the customer base.

Responsibilities:

You will be working with customers to define and deliver SOLIDWORKS solutions on time and within budget, whilst ensuring the maximum levels of Customer satisfaction.

You will provide our customers the highest quality technical support on queries relating to SOLIDWORKS and SOLIDWORKS PDM with its associated infrastructure, troubleshooting to find the optimal solution via the telephone, email or ‘one to one’ using collaborative Internet support services.

You will actively contribute to the creation and delivery of on-line content such as Blogs, Technical Documents and Webcasts.

You may also be asked to provide training, online, at our premises or on site. Training the customers on the use of SOLIDWORKS and related products.

Any additional duties / tasks as required by your support manager.

Position Requirements:

Formal Education & Certification

Higher-level qualification, B.Eng, NDip, or be able to demonstrate suitable previous experience, in Mechanical Engineering or another relevant technical field

MCSE: Data Management and Analytics certificate (not mandatory but beneficial)

MCSA: SQL Server 2016 database development certificate (not mandatory but beneficial)

Knowledge & Experience

Experience in CAD, preferably SOLIDWORKS but not limited to

2 Years relevant working experience

Basic PC Hardware Concepts, Technology, and Installation

Basic PC Troubleshooting

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Experience in SOLIDWORKS (not mandatory but beneficial)

Customer services (not mandatory but beneficial)

Desired Skills:

solidworks

PC Troubleshooting

PC Hardware

