Automation Tester at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for an Automation Tester to join them on an contract basis

HIGH LEVEL JOB DESCRIPTION:

Experienced tester responsible for the development of tests scenarios to verify integrity and stability of requirements being developed

Also responsible for linking test cases / scripts to requirements / rules to ensure traceability

Provide input to identify tests suitable for automation and may be required to automate them as well

Responsible to execute all test scripts and provide input to stability of code before production release

CORE SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 5 years testing experience with proven track record of ability to work independently

Proven practical experience in tools like Jira, ALM, Xray, etc.

Experience with Continuous Integration Deployment practices and testing

Experience in developing test scripts from high level requirements and (by reading developer’s code)

Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills and strong attention to detail

Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision making

Provides input to continuously improve test methodology / process

Exposure to automation tools

Reports on Functional Test coverage and clearance for releases / sprints

Prioritises defect management with development team

KNOWLEDGE OF:

Insurance or Financial Services an advantage

Test Automation a definite advantage

Selenium

API

Bamboo/Jenkins/Bitbucket

Git

Desired Skills:

Testing Automation

Selenium

API

GIT

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

