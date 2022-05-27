Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Urgently sourcing a Senior Business Analyst (Cape Town, North) , for an Independent contract opportunity

Hybrid work-model

As a Business Analyst, you will join the team accountable for delivery of the planned projects.

Your role will require the following:

Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects

Participate in designing the conceptual solution

Describe data movements between systems / platforms

Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement

Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.

Key Performance Areas:

Elicit and Analyse requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas

Produce quality outputs

Business Requirements Document

Process flow diagrams

Context Diagrams

User stories with acceptance criteria

Meet deadlines and manage commitments

Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation

Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance.

Stakeholder Management

Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities.

Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management

Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders

Competencies Required:

Sound analytical capability

Sound technical knowledge

Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC

Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.

A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team

Able to manage conflict

Help build / reinforce the team culture

Self-motivated and able to work independently

Work on multiple projects simultaneously

Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment

Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables

Strong work ethic and professional

Superb communication skills

Minimum Requirements

At least 8 years’ practical experience working as a business analyst required

Recommendations:

Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable

FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

SDLC

AGILE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

