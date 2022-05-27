Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Finance Business Analyst
To join them on an independent contract basis
Role:
Finance Business Analysist to support IFRS 17 Programme
Scope of work:
- Assist with IFRS 17 full balance sheet, income statement (both IFRS and Shareholder fund), and notes testing. Tasks include:
- Review and testing of integration between the following source systems and fund accounting engine:
- S/4HANA General Ledger
- SAP IA
- Overlay Model
- Review and testing of automation programmed in the FAE to generate IFRS 17 results
- Testing the HFM integration between FAE and HFM to ensure that accounts are populated correctly.
- Review and testing of consolidated IFRS 17 results within HFM
- Assist with the build of extracts to populate HFM input packs. Linking the extracts to the HFM Input pack
- Assist with providing end-user training and support
- Assist with the rebuild of key workbooks and reports
- Assist with the documentation of the IFRS 17 end-to-end process
Experience:
- Bachelor of Commerce qualification or equivalent
- Understanding of accounting systems
- 3 plus years’ experience in finance system design and/or testing.
- Sound Financial Services Industry and preferably Insurance Industry knowledge
- The following experience would be an advantage, however not required
- HFM experience
- Finance project experience
- SAP S/4Hana experience
- Understanding of IFRS 17
Desired Skills:
- IFRS
- S/4HANA
- SAP
- FAE
- Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric