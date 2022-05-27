Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Pinelands

My client based in Cape Town (South) is looking for an Intermediate/ Senior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Duties

Understand and document business requirements and business processes

Provide input and document proposed services and solutions to meet the business requirements

Understand and document data requirements for the project (e.g. Where data or documents will be managed and stored)

Define project scope, create/maintain project tasks and deliverables (project plan) in collaboration with the project team and business stakeholders

Define/document user training materials and project roll-out plan

Co-ordinate users during UAT and offer User Support during and after implementation of software solutions/services for the project

Assist with software solution testing/UAT on the project when required

Skills

Diploma/Degree or relevant business-related tertiary qualification or a recognised BA certification

5 years relevant experience as a business analyst Strong business process analysis experience

Computer literacy (MS Office, MS Visio)

System Documentation experience

Data knowledge and experience

Project

Archiving- Archiving of Finance data for ease of retrieval. Implementing process of managing finance data through lifecycle

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

