Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Business Analyst in Johannesburg

We are looking for Business Analyst Professionals with 3 – 5+ solid development experience in Business Analysis and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Job Brief:

Understanding the business requirements and through a structured process documenting, validating and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution. Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements. Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regard to the business and functional requirements. Ensuring that the business requirements are delivers in the implemented solution. Working with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions. Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients, and acting as consultant on the application.

Responsibilities:

Facilitate the development of a Business Case by acting as a consultant to the client

Documenting and understanding client requirements using the Customer Requirements Specification

Designing and validating functional solutions by interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specifications

Build and demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs

Propose solutions by reviewing the approved Customer Requirement Specification and Product Requirement Specifications.

Act as a project manager by defining, assigning and managing tasks, updating and reporting on progress and managing delivery, and if required, conduct a Post Implementation Review

Test solutions by applying the test basket

Update and publish release notes related to system changes, maintain and update all related documentation, and perform live monitoring if the new systems during go-live

Respond to incidents and conduct preliminary analysis of issues

Document the SLA

Participate in internal forums such as Business Analyst Work Group

Assist the Junior BAs

Education and Experience:

Informatics or relevant degree (Honours degree – beneficial)

Advanced UML course, BPMN Course, PM training or qualification

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a BA (beneficial is experienced in testing)

Business experience and product knowledge is advantageous

Knowledge of ITIL, CMMI, PCMM

Technical knowledge of SQL, UML, XML, OO

Knowledge of software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, industry

compliance and legislation

Technical Skills:

Project management

SQL queries

Business writing skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Solution architecture

Process mapping

Entity diagram mapping

Software testing pack design

Functional testing.

Behavioural skills:

Customer service orientation

Results orientation

Conflict resolution

Negotiation skills

Time management

Professional communication (written, verbal, presenting and listening)

Creativeness,

Innovation

Stress management

Assertiveness

Tenacity

Desired Skills:

business analysis

GUI prototypes

technical solution

testing

documentation

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Learn more/Apply for this position