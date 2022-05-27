Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

May 27, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Ensure that the company’s IT systems development initiatives and Business processes are adequately documented and understood and that the requirements from the business units are coordinated.
  • Identify and accurately interpret business needs, analyse, model, and document business and user requirements using accepted best-practice methodologies.
  • Identify suitable solutions to business problems experienced.
  • Be aware of the SDLC (Software Development life cycle) and Project Management methodologies
  • Thorough understanding of the company’s business
  • Follows Business Analysis methodology as defined In BABOK V2

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Business Analyst Diploma
  • Relevant IT Tertiary Qualification (Fin or IT)

Experience & Skills

  • 2 – 3 years of experience in Business Analysis
  • Testing or Systems support experience
  • Experience in Fleet & Transport Management Solutions
  • Experience in Financial Systems (MS Finance & Operations)
  • Project Management exposure
  • Working knowledge of: MS Office, MS Visio
  • Experience with Scrum
  • Understand scrum methodology
  • Understanding of all scrum ceremonies
  • Understanding roles in scrum
  • Understand responsibilities in scrum
  • Understand the scrum values
  • Show an ability to differentiate between traditional processes and scrum
  • Experience with SDCL
  • Understand the phases of the SDLC
  • Understand basics of software development
  • Understand the basics of software testing (automated and manual)
  • Understand how SDLC fits into scrum, that scrum is not a replacement of the SDLC

Other:

  • Own vehicle
  • Willing to work after hours when required

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Elicit requirements from business representatives
  • Signed off/Approved Document business processes
  • Business Process Re-engineering
  • Document & Obtain Sign off on business requirements
  • Co-ordinate business requirements
  • Analyse business requirements
  • Business processes accurately documented business requirements documents
  • Detailed stories and scenarios
  • Correctly groomed and detailed backlog
  • Development & Testing work schedule
  • Timeous delivery as set out in planning sessions
  • Stories and Scenarios
  • System and information flow diagrams
  • Documented business processes and models
  • Functional Design/Requirements Documents

Competencies:

  • Scrum
  • Communication
  • Decision Making
  • Business Analysis
  • System Analysis
  • Teamwork
  • Work Scheduling
  • Work Prioritisation
  • Release Planning
  • Technical Analysis

Personal Attributes:

  • Exceptional communication skills – written and presentation skills
  • Exceptional people handling skills – must have the ability to work with all levels of business units
  • Ability to chair meetings
  • Ability to lead Requirements Elicitation work sessions
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Logical reasoning
  • Numerical ability
  • Documentation skills
  • Ability to model complex problems
  • Assertive
  • Results orientated
  • Integrity
  • Judgement
  • Influencing
  • Enabling
  • Collaborative
  • Self-Starter
  • Form productive relationships with the business units by listening and responding effectively

Customers:

  • Internal departments
  • Group ICT Resources
  • Group Business Units
  • ICT Support
  • Developers
  • Company Customers

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Fleet & Transport
  • Financial Systems
  • MS Finance
  • MS Operations
  • Project Management
  • MS Office
  • MS Visio
  • Scrum
  • SDCL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

