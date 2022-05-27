Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Ensure that the company’s IT systems development initiatives and Business processes are adequately documented and understood and that the requirements from the business units are coordinated.
- Identify and accurately interpret business needs, analyse, model, and document business and user requirements using accepted best-practice methodologies.
- Identify suitable solutions to business problems experienced.
- Be aware of the SDLC (Software Development life cycle) and Project Management methodologies
- Thorough understanding of the company’s business
- Follows Business Analysis methodology as defined In BABOK V2
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Business Analyst Diploma
- Relevant IT Tertiary Qualification (Fin or IT)
Experience & Skills
- 2 – 3 years of experience in Business Analysis
- Testing or Systems support experience
- Experience in Fleet & Transport Management Solutions
- Experience in Financial Systems (MS Finance & Operations)
- Project Management exposure
- Working knowledge of: MS Office, MS Visio
- Experience with Scrum
- Understand scrum methodology
- Understanding of all scrum ceremonies
- Understanding roles in scrum
- Understand responsibilities in scrum
- Understand the scrum values
- Show an ability to differentiate between traditional processes and scrum
- Experience with SDCL
- Understand the phases of the SDLC
- Understand basics of software development
- Understand the basics of software testing (automated and manual)
- Understand how SDLC fits into scrum, that scrum is not a replacement of the SDLC
Other:
- Own vehicle
- Willing to work after hours when required
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Elicit requirements from business representatives
- Signed off/Approved Document business processes
- Business Process Re-engineering
- Document & Obtain Sign off on business requirements
- Co-ordinate business requirements
- Analyse business requirements
- Business processes accurately documented business requirements documents
- Detailed stories and scenarios
- Correctly groomed and detailed backlog
- Development & Testing work schedule
- Timeous delivery as set out in planning sessions
- Stories and Scenarios
- System and information flow diagrams
- Documented business processes and models
- Functional Design/Requirements Documents
Competencies:
- Scrum
- Communication
- Decision Making
- Business Analysis
- System Analysis
- Teamwork
- Work Scheduling
- Work Prioritisation
- Release Planning
- Technical Analysis
Personal Attributes:
- Exceptional communication skills – written and presentation skills
- Exceptional people handling skills – must have the ability to work with all levels of business units
- Ability to chair meetings
- Ability to lead Requirements Elicitation work sessions
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Logical reasoning
- Numerical ability
- Documentation skills
- Ability to model complex problems
- Assertive
- Results orientated
- Integrity
- Judgement
- Influencing
- Enabling
- Collaborative
- Self-Starter
- Form productive relationships with the business units by listening and responding effectively
Customers:
- Internal departments
- Group ICT Resources
- Group Business Units
- ICT Support
- Developers
- Company Customers
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Fleet & Transport
- Financial Systems
- MS Finance
- MS Operations
- Project Management
- MS Office
- MS Visio
- Scrum
- SDCL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma