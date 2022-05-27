We currently have a role available for a Senior C# Developer with .NET, WebAPI, ASP.NET, JavaScript, and SQL Server experience who will be responsible for the development, design, and implementation of new or modified software products. This is a remote role with some ad hoc hybrid office expectations.
Desired Skills:
- C#.NET/.Net Core
- MVC
- ASP.NET
- WebAPI
- LINQ
- WCF
- WPF
- XML
- XAML
- Ajax
- Jquery
- CSS
- HTML
- JavaScript
- SQL Server or Relational Database experience