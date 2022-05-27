C# Developer

May 27, 2022

We currently have a role available for a Senior C# Developer with .NET, WebAPI, ASP.NET, JavaScript, and SQL Server experience who will be responsible for the development, design, and implementation of new or modified software products. This is a remote role with some ad hoc hybrid office expectations.
This is a remote role with some ad hoc hybrid office expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • C#.NET/.Net Core
  • MVC
  • ASP.NET
  • WebAPI
  • LINQ
  • WCF
  • WPF
  • XML
  • XAML
  • Ajax
  • Jquery
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • SQL Server or Relational Database experience

