C# Developer – Gauteng

We currently have a role available for a Senior C# Developer with .NET, WebAPI, ASP.NET, JavaScript, and SQL Server experience who will be responsible for the development, design, and implementation of new or modified software products. This is a remote role with some ad hoc hybrid office expectations.

Desired Skills:

C#.NET/.Net Core

MVC

ASP.NET

WebAPI

LINQ

WCF

WPF

XML

XAML

Ajax

Jquery

CSS

HTML

JavaScript

SQL Server or Relational Database experience

