Data Architect at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, is looking for a Data Architect to build, optimize and maintain conceptual and logical database models. For this role, you should know how to analyze system requirements and implement migration methods for existing data. Hands-on experience with SQL and Oracle is also required. Ideally, the candidate should be familiar with predictive analysis and data visualization techniques using relevant tools (e. g. PowerBi). Ultimately, the candidate will develop database solutions to ensure company information is stored effectively and securely.

CORE FUNCTIONS AND JOB ROLE:

Develop database solutions to store and retrieve company information

Install and configure information systems to ensure functionality

Analyse structural requirements for new software and applications

Migrate data from legacy systems to new solutions

Design conceptual and logical data models and flowcharts

Improve system performance by conducting tests, troubleshooting and integrating new elements

Optimize new and current database systems

Define security and backup procedures

Coordinate with the Data Science department to identify future needs and requirements

Provide operational support for Management Information Systems (MIS)

Qualification:

Bachelorâ€™s Degree in a computer/Computer Engineering

Experience:

At least 5 years equivalent experience in a similar position

Proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role

In-depth understanding of database structure principles

Experience gathering and analysing system requirements

Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques

Expertise in SQL and Oracle

Proficiency in MS Excel

Familiarity with data visualisation tools (e. g. Tableau, PowerBi other)

Proven analytical skills

Problem-solving attitude

Job-Related Knowledge and Skills

Maths and computer science proficiency

Developing database solutions to store and retrieve company information

Installing and configuring information systems to ensure the functionality

Analysing structural requirements for new software and applications

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Ability to lead an IT team

Ability to explain complicated concepts in simple terms

Excellent attention to detail

Multitasking ability

