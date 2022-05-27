Data Engineer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Engineer and Analytics Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Analysis and conversion of business requirements into technical specifications

Data exploration and analysis

Data modelling and ETL capabilities

Solve data integration problems

Development, testing, and implementation of analytics solutions

Reporting and data visualization capabilities

Solve complex data modelling and visualization complications

Manage and interact with clients and business stakeholders

Translate technical concepts into business understanding and value

Proficiency in at least two or more of the below tools: SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, Cloudera and PowerBI, SAP Analytics

Qualifications and experience

BSc Computer Science, BSc Honours Computer Science, BSC Maths Statistics, BEng (all disciplines), BCom (Informatics preferred). Or if direct entry proven experience in data and analytics and other relevant any qualifications (e.g., certifications in analytics technology platforms and techniques)

Certifications or Advanced degrees in Data Management, Data Engineering, Data Science, Data Analytics, and technology specific certifications

3 years relevant working experience

Competencies

Technical Competencies

Demonstrated project management skill

Consulting skills

Experience in drafting and presenting to clients

Good report writing skills

Sound financial knowledge and understanding

Business acumen

Programming Coding in variety of languages (SAS, SQL, R, Python etc.)

Business Analysis (including business process mapping)

Data Modelling

Data Management

Data Engineering (extractions, transformations, loading patterns)

Behavioral Competencies

Continuous learning mindset

Curiosity

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Consistently delivers high quality work

Ability to meet deadlines (reliable and dependable)

Able to Multi-task

Proven application of providing guidance to junior members of the project team

Demonstrates readiness to take decisions

Displays initiative and takes accountability for delivery of own work

Supervises and monitors adherence to deadlines for self

Ability to prioritize competing responsibilities as per their urgency and importance

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

