JOB DESCRIPTION

The job purpose is to develop, maintain and test database solutions in line with the company business requirements.

– Analyse- and interpret of business requirements documents

– Compile and review of technical design specification

– Develop and maintain of database views, functions, user defined types, stored procedures amongst others in line with the company business requirements

– Develop reports and dashboards

– Provide input to data architecture input

– Develop advanced ETL code

– Develop database code or scripts for testing of the data solution

– Compile and review systems analysis, impact analysis of database solutions

– Code reviews of database solutions

– Maintain of applications and system documentation

– Maintain and support of application solutions in operations

– Analyse and Resolve root-cause production problems and data issues,

– Define and adhere to database development standards and processes

– Data quality, data profiling, metadata management and master data management

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

– A Degree in computer science or equivalent

– At least three (3) years’ experience in developing database solutions on Microsoft SQL server platform

– Proficiency and experience in Microsoft SQL Server version 2012 and above as well as windows server version 2012 and above platforms

– Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Development or Certification in Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Reporting or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Development

– Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server platform version 2012 and above

– Minimum three (3) years’ experience in writing Transact SQL code

– Proficiency in XML, XSD and JSON

– Minimum three (3) years’ experience in developing on PowerBI platform

DATABASE DEVELOPER

