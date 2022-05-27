DATABASE DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg North

JOB DESCRIPTION
The job purpose is to develop, maintain and test database solutions in line with the company business requirements.
– Analyse- and interpret of business requirements documents
– Compile and review of technical design specification
– Develop and maintain of database views, functions, user defined types, stored procedures amongst others in line with the company business requirements
– Develop reports and dashboards
– Provide input to data architecture input
– Develop advanced ETL code
– Develop database code or scripts for testing of the data solution
– Compile and review systems analysis, impact analysis of database solutions
– Code reviews of database solutions
– Maintain of applications and system documentation
– Maintain and support of application solutions in operations
– Analyse and Resolve root-cause production problems and data issues,
– Define and adhere to database development standards and processes
– Data quality, data profiling, metadata management and master data management
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
– A Degree in computer science or equivalent
– At least three (3) years’ experience in developing database solutions on Microsoft SQL server platform
– Proficiency and experience in Microsoft SQL Server version 2012 and above as well as windows server version 2012 and above platforms
– Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Development or Certification in Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Reporting or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Development
– Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server platform version 2012 and above
– Minimum three (3) years’ experience in writing Transact SQL code
– Proficiency in XML, XSD and JSON
– Minimum three (3) years’ experience in developing on PowerBI platform
Desired Skills:
- powerBI
- XML
- JSON
- JSD
- DATABASE DEVELOPER
- SQL 2012
- ETL