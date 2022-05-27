DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Parvana
Responsibilities:
- Managing source control, build/CI and QA test systems.
- Following defined processes for workflow, incident and change management.
- Troubleshooting components of systems relying on proven techniques.
- Creating / maintaining application environments for both on-premises and cloud.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Communications Engineering, Math or Computer Science
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
- 5 years’ relevant experience in developing, deploying and / or administering infrastructure CI/CD Pipelines solutions.
- 3 years’ experience in configuration management and automation Terraform/ARM
- 3 years’ experience working with programming and scripting languages, such as Ruby and Python or PHP
- 5 years’ experience and knowledge of IP networks and related solutions
- 5 years’ experience in database technologies – RDBMS, e.g. MSSQL, PostGreSQL, MySQL, etc.
- 3 – 5 years working experience in complex IT operational environments in various aspects of design, engineering, analysis, and testing and ongoing support for their technical area.
- Cloud-native architectures, including PVT cloud PaaS / IaaS, Microservices architectures, APIs
- Experience in monitoring technologies and APM tools
- Strong knowledge and experience on Azure (Certification preferred)
- Experience of current and emerging virtualization, infrastructure, cloud and container technologies such as Azure, Docker, Kubernetes/ECS, etc.
- Knowledge and experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML
- Experience working closely with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, XP, and with teams leveraging DevOps and Continuous Delivery / Integration
- Strong knowledge of automation frameworks and tools.
- Experience working with Azure DevOps pipeline preferred
- Familiarity with MSBuild Scripting/Team Foundation Server and/or Windows scripting (PowerShell) a plus.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- Azure