ETL Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a BI / ETL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
Required skills:
Data mapping
ETL Development
Qlikview Development
BI Data Analysis
Competencies
- Proficiency in organising, co-ordinating and collaborating across diverse teams and perspectives
- Problem-solving thinking skills
- Performance driven and results oriented
- Communication skills and well versed in verbal and writing abilities
- Work equally well independently and as part of a team
- Contributing to team success
- Client service oriented
- Influencing and gaining commitment
- Negotiating skills
- Adaptability
Attributes
- Honesty, integrity and respect
- Positive enthusiastic can do attitude
- Teaming
- Persistence and resilience
- Driven to perform under pressure
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- SQL
- BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric