Intermediate to Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Intermediate to Senior Java Developer in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 4-6 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Job brief

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.

Responsibilities

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well designed, testable, efficient code

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Requirements

Relevant education qualification is preferred

Proven hands-on Software Development experience

Proven working experience in Java development

Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

Experience in the Spring Framework

Experience with test-driven development

Tech Stack

Angular

Node.js

Typescript

REST API

Rabbit MQ

Docker

Mongo DB

Desired Skills:

Java/Java EE

Angular

Node.js

Typescript

REST API

Rabbit MQ

Docker

About The Employer:

