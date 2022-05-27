IT Project Manager at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Intermediate Project Manager (Investments)
My client based in Cape Town (North) is looking for a Intermediate Project Manager with experience in the Investments domain
Minimum Requirements:
- At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments; Agile, Investments
- Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach;
- Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects;
- Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path;
- Advanced competency using Microsoft Project;
Competencies:
T
echnical Competencies
- Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English);
- Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources;
- Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors;
- Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint);
- Professional qualification and/or project management certification would be advantageous;
- Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous;
Behavioural Competencies:
- Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy;
- Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation;
- Energetic and flexible;
- Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees;
- Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills;
- Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills;
- Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities;
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management Agile
- Project plan
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric