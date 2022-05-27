IT Project Manager at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Intermediate Project Manager (Investments)

My client based in Cape Town (North) is looking for a Intermediate Project Manager with experience in the Investments domain

Minimum Requirements:

At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments; Agile, Investments

Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach;

Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects;

Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path;

Advanced competency using Microsoft Project;

Competencies:

T

echnical Competencies

Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English);

Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources;

Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors;

Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint);

Professional qualification and/or project management certification would be advantageous;

Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous;

Behavioural Competencies:

Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy;

Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation;

Energetic and flexible;

Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees;

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills;

Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills;

Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities;

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

Project Management Agile

Project plan

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position