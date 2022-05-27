Java Developer at Reverside

Junior to Intermediate Developer Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 2+ years of solid development experience in Software Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Job brief:

The Java Developer will join the Dev team translating the executable code without errors; finding effective software solutions to technical issues. The role ensures that the application performs the functions as required by business releasing source code with zero defects.

The role entails supporting and Maintaining legacy systems using the follwing Technological tools:

Teck Stack:

HTML5

JAVA EE 7

JAVA SE 7

CSS3

JSFs

MAVEN

MICROSOFT SQL SERVER

JBOSS

ANGULAR 7

EJBs

PRIMEFACES

XML

SPRING FRAMEWORK

GIT

REST

Education and Experience:

Minimum 3 year IT Degree/Diploma level education in information systems or computer science

Matric with English

At least 2+ years of experience in Software Developent (Java)

Desired Skills:

java

css

html

SQL

Maven

angular

spring

About The Employer:

