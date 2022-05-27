Java Developer at Reverside

Junior to Intermediate Developer Role in Johannesburg
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 2+ years of solid development experience in Software Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Job brief:
The Java Developer will join the Dev team translating the executable code without errors; finding effective software solutions to technical issues. The role ensures that the application performs the functions as required by business releasing source code with zero defects.
The role entails supporting and Maintaining legacy systems using the follwing Technological tools:
Teck Stack:
- HTML5
- JAVA EE 7
- JAVA SE 7
- CSS3
- JSFs
- MAVEN
- MICROSOFT SQL SERVER
- JBOSS
- ANGULAR 7
- EJBs
- PRIMEFACES
- XML
- SPRING FRAMEWORK
- GIT
- REST
Education and Experience:
- Minimum 3 year IT Degree/Diploma level education in information systems or computer science
- Matric with English
- At least 2+ years of experience in Software Developent (Java)
Desired Skills:
- java
- css
- html
- SQL
- Maven
- angular
- spring
About The Employer:
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.