Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java Developer Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Job brief

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing, and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.

Technical Skills Required:

Must-Have:

Java Standard Edition (JDK8, 11, and 15)

Clean Code Best Practices

Design Patterns (Creation, Structural, Behaviour)

SOLID Principles

GIT SCM (Git, GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab)

Maven Dependency Management

Object Relation Mapping (ORM) (JPA, Hibernate)

Jakarta EE – JAXRS (JBoss RESTEasy, Apache CFX) (RESTFul APIs)

JSON, YAML, Swagger (OAS v2)

Spring Core Framework

Spring Boot

Spring RESTful APIs

Application servers (Tomcat, Weblogic, Websphere, JBoss, OpenLiberty, etc)

Should-Have:

RDBM – Oracle, H2

Static Code Analysis (SonarQube, JaCoCo)

Test-Driven Development (JUnit, Mockito)

LEGACY JEE – JSP (Java Server Pages)

LEGACY JEE – JAX-WS (SOAP APIs)

LEGACY JEE – JMS (IBM Websphere MQ, TIBCO)

Jakarta EE – JWT Propagation (JSON tokens, OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

Jakarta EE – Health Check (Microprofile Health APIs)

OpenAPI v3 and above (OAS v3)

Spring Cloud (Microservice Architecture)

Netflix OSS (Eureka, Ribbon, Hystrix, OpenFeign)

Could-Have:

RDRMs – SAP HANA

Database-as-code (Liquibase, Flyway)

Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, Bamboo, Xray)

LEGACY JEE – Java Server Faces (JSF) (PrimeFaces, IceFaces)

LEGACY JEE – EJBs, Servlets, Portlets

LEGACY JEE – Apache Struts (1.x and 2.x)

Jakarta EE – Microprofile framework (CDI)

Jakarta EE – OpenTracing (OpenZipking, Jaegar, Micrometer)

Jakarta EE – Fault Tolerance (Resilience4J)

Jakarta EE – Type Safe REST Client (Retrofit, OpenFeign)

Jakarta EE – Metrics (Payara, Prometheus, Grafana)

Jakarta EE – Java Messaging Services (JMS) (RabbitMQ, Kafka, ActiveMQ)

Java Proxies (Dynamic and CGLib)

Spring Security (OAuth2, JWT, OpenID)

Spring Cloud Data Flow (Event Driven Architecture)

Spring Batch

Spring Data Events (Event Driven Architecture)

Containerization (Docker, Podman, Containerd) (Kubernetes variances)

Behaviour Driven Development (BDD, Cucumber, jBehave)

NodeJS

Angular UI Framework

ReactJS

AWS Foundation Cloud Practitioner Certification

AWS Associate Developer Certification

AWS Associate Solution

Architect Certification

AWS Associate SysOps Administration Certification

AWS Professional DevOps Engineer

AWS Professional Solution Architect

DevOps (Jenkins, Bamboo, CI/CD pipelines, GitHub Actions)

Agile Software Development Methodology

Cloud Native (Quarkus, GraalVM, Spring Netty GraalVM)

Desired Skills:

Java Standard Edition

Design Patterns

SOLID Principles

Git

GitHub

Bitbucket

GitLab

About The Employer:

