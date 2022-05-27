Java Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Craighall

ENVIRONMENT:

A customised software solutions provider seeks the coding talents of a Java Developer to join its global team. Your core role will be to design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems, assisting in the preparation and production of software releases and investing alternatives and technologies and present them for architectural review. You will require 2+ year’ work experience in a similar role, Java 8 or higher, frameworks including Play and Spring, NoSQL, Linux, Mercurial or Git and experience with various webservice architecture, with a focus on REST.

DUTIES:

Design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems and delivering high-availability and performance.

Create well designed, testable, efficient code.

Participate in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Assist in preparation and production of releases of software components.

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.

Investigate alternatives and technologies and present them for architectural review, in order to support continuous improvement.

Company Tech Stack:

Java

Java Web Frameworks (Spring)

MySQL

Linux

Git

REQUIREMENTS:

2+ years’ experience of working on a Java Developer position

Software engineering: Capable of designing software solutions with clean code and SOLID principles.

Ability to communicate (both verbal and written) with technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Java 8 or higher.

Java web frameworks (E.g., Play, Spring).

Relational and/or NOSQL datastores.

Experience with various webservice architecture, with a focus on REST.

Linux.

Have worked in an Agile team as a Developer.

Distributed Version Control – Mercurial or Git.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Java

Developer

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position