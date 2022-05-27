Java Team Lead – Western Cape

A role that incudes L people – Line management of an Agile team of developers and QAs. Regular one to ones, career development, performance reviews.

The development team consists of a team leader, two Java developers, two Javascript developers, a Java automated and unit test developer, and a quality assurance specialist. The team will interact with the product owner, a development manager, and a technical architect.

You will need to continuously keep up-to-date with the latest technology trends and engage in research and development activities to ensure that the team is using the most recent and relevant tools for the role.

Part of the process is continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards. This includes enforcing good coding and QA practices.



A proportion of your time will be spent contributing to the team’s code base. ( Approx. 70/ 30 split )

Responsibilities

People – Line management of an Agile team of developers and QAs.

Regular one to ones, career development, performance reviews. This includes training and mentorship of team members.

Perform the duties of a scrum master: liaise with product management on the client side to gather project requirements; ensure that the team has enough stories to work on each sprint; facilitate scrum ceremonies.

Ensure that sprint work is carried out in a timely manner; remove impediments so that the team can work without interruptions.

Gathering requirements regarding the infrastructure needs of the team and ensure that the team has the required hardware, software and skills development needed to be able to perform at an optimum level.

Update project tickets in Jira and ensure that confluence pages are regularly revised.

Ensuring the team is delivering excellent quality solutions, reporting progress and improving delivery if necessary.

Requirements

Java version 8+

Spring boot

SOAP/XML

JSON

Microservices

Kubernetes

Angular 2+

PHP

MySQL

Eclipse/IntelliJ Idea

GIT

Jira Please note that this a hybrid Work from home / in office opportunity based in Cape Town . If relocation is an option for you – please speak to us. Please note that preference will be given to South African citizens. Please send your updated CV and skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java 8

Angular 2

Kubernetes

Docker

AWS

Agile lead

Scrum Master

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and bonus

