Junior Developer at Leisure Options

Are you passionate about Web development?
Do you have 3+ yrs exp in:
- C# Development
- ASP.NET
- SQL Server
- MVC, and data base
You have your IT qual in Web Development, right!, and …
off course you are proficient in English so as to confidently speak to Suppliers and Clients
Desired Skills:
- ASP NET
- C#.Net Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A popular hospitality group of companies are in need of your C# & ASP.NET, MVC development expertise. This position needs to be filled as soon as possible
Must have:
– 5+ yrs NET, MVC Web development exp
– C# and SQL exp would be an advantage
– An IT qualification in Development (diploma or degree)
– Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript & CSS3
– Worked with Desktop Application Development (min of 2+ yrs (excl internship)
– Sound English proficiency (verbal & written)
– Strong numerical ability
Must be:
– Qualified in related field
– Avid about Web development
If this is you, apply get started on an exciting new career path