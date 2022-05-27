Microsoft Technical Support (CPT) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

May 27, 2022

Parvana
Responsibilities:

  • Designing solutions for customers from existing templates and solutions sets.
  • Implementing digital transformation technologies.
  • Providing technical assistance for implementations.
  • Driving digital adoption. Providing support to resolve IT queries.
  • Assisting on the service desk when required.
  • Problem management by identifying root cause analysis and problem resolution.
  • Identifying opportunities for developing new projects, processes or templates.
  • Creating and maintaining accurate documentation and tooling.
  • Conducting monthly checks on back-ups.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years’ proven work experience as Technical Support Specialist or similar role.
  • Proven experience with strategic planning, problem solving and supporting Microsoft environments.
  • Proven experience with Office 365, Active Directory, SQL, Azure and Microsoft Exchange.
  • Proven experience with installing, maintaining and troubleshooting networks – LAN and wireless networks, firewalls, DHCP, DNS and TCP/IP.
  • Good understanding of the ITIL Framework.
  • Brilliant with a support ticketing system and experience in beating SLA targets.
  • Familiarity with risk management and quality assurance control.
  • Hands-on experience with project management tools.

Advantageous Experience:

  • Experience with Autotask or Nable.
  • Microsoft Certified Professional – MCSE, MCSA.
  • Microsoft SharePoint, Teams Implementation Experience.
  • Sophos Certified Engineer.
  • Cisco Meraki Solutions Specialist.
  • Mimecast certified.

Desired Skills:

  • Office 365
  • Active Directory
  • Managed Services

