MIT Service Desk: Snr Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: Snr Service Desk Engineer

A leading successful telecoms company based in Johannesburg, requires a Advanced Service Desk Engineer for their Managed Services division.





Must have previous Service Desk or IT Support 5+ years’ experience, A+ & N+, MCSA or MCSE and ideally NSE 3.

Must have experience with expert experience with MS 365 as well as experience in MS Server, MS Azure, Networking and Veaam backups.

In addition, this person must be articulate and able to troubleshoot.

This is a great opportunity to grow and gain more certifications working within a dynamic and growing team.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

MCSA

MCSE

NSE 3

