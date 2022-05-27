Project Manager

May 27, 2022

Role Purpose:
Manage the planning, execution and tracking of Marketing related and select business projects according to deadlines and budget parameters in order to achieve Group Brand & Marketing’s strategic objectives.

Requirementa:

  • Diploma in Project Management or Business Management

  • PMBOK or Prince 2 qualification

  • AGILE (advantageous)

  • Marketing related qualification (advantageous)

  • 5-7 years project management experience within a Financial Services/Insurance environment acting in the role as project manager or similar.

  • Previous experience working as a Project Manager on Marketing related projects (desirable)

  • Previous experience in an entry-level Marketing role (advantageous)

Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to successfully execute Marketing Campaign Projects and select business projects.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to investigate the feasibility of innovative projects that support the achievement of business objectives.

  • Define the business case and project scope in collaboration with stakeholders in order to ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.

  • Develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully complete the project.

  • Identify and assign resources and stakeholders (i.e. RACI) required for the execution of the project.

  • Determine the project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.

  • Create platforms where the project team can be mobilised and energised to ensure close collaboration and innovation.

  • Develop and maintain productive working relationships with stakeholders to achieve optimal cross process/team integration.

  • Manage resources and third party relationships (i.e. SLA) to produce results and meet operational objectives and goals.

  • Track and drive the implementation and delivery of the identified project plans in line with the scope, cost and time parameters of each project.

  • Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.

  • Create channels that monitor project progress and deliver reports that accurately reflect the progress of the project.

  • Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.

  • Identify and support the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.

  • Drive optimisation of internal processes in the company brand & marketing team.

  • Manage the company Art portfolio in collaboration with external expert.

  • Collate, prepare and submit quarterly marketing reports

Competencies:

  • Business Acumen

  • Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

  • Drive for Results

  • Leads Change and Innovation

  • Motivating and Inspiring Team

  • Project Management

  • Collaboration

  • Impact and Influence

  • Self-Awareness and Insight

  • Diversity and Inclusiveness

  • Growing Talent

Portfolio Manager Screening Questions

  • What is your highest qualification?

  • How many years of experience do you have in Project Management? Are you willing to relocate if the role requires you to?

  • Regulatory Exam Certification Status?

  • Have you previously worked in the Financial Service/Insurance Industry?

  • Do you have sales experience?

    • Role Purpose:
    Manage the planning, execution and tracking of Marketing related and select business projects according to deadlines and budget parameters in order to achieve Group Brand & Marketing’s strategic objectives.

    Requirementa:

    • Diploma in Project Management or Business Management

    • PMBOK or Prince 2 qualification

    • AGILE (advantageous)

    • Marketing related qualification (advantageous)

    • 5-7 years project management experience within a Financial Services/Insurance environment acting in the role as project manager or similar.

    • Previous experience working as a Project Manager on Marketing related projects (desirable)

    • Previous experience in an entry-level Marketing role (advantageous)

    Responsibilities

    • Collaborate with stakeholders to successfully execute Marketing Campaign Projects and select business projects.

    • Collaborate with stakeholders to investigate the feasibility of innovative projects that support the achievement of business objectives.

    • Define the business case and project scope in collaboration with stakeholders in order to ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.

    • Develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully complete the project.

    • Identify and assign resources and stakeholders (i.e. RACI) required for the execution of the project.

    • Determine the project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.

    • Create platforms where the project team can be mobilised and energised to ensure close collaboration and innovation.

    • Develop and maintain productive working relationships with stakeholders to achieve optimal cross process/team integration.

    • Manage resources and third party relationships (i.e. SLA) to produce results and meet operational objectives and goals.

    • Track and drive the implementation and delivery of the identified project plans in line with the scope, cost and time parameters of each project.

    • Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.

    • Create channels that monitor project progress and deliver reports that accurately reflect the progress of the project.

    • Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.

    • Identify and support the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.

    • Drive optimisation of internal processes in the company brand & marketing team.

    • Manage the company Art portfolio in collaboration with external expert.

    • Collate, prepare and submit quarterly marketing reports

    Competencies:

    • Business Acumen

    • Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

    • Drive for Results

    • Leads Change and Innovation

    • Motivating and Inspiring Team

    • Project Management

    • Collaboration

    • Impact and Influence

    • Self-Awareness and Insight

    • Diversity and Inclusiveness

    • Growing Talent

    Portfolio Manager Screening Questions

  • What is your highest qualification?

  • How many years of experience do you have in Project Management? Are you willing to relocate if the role requires you to?

  • Regulatory Exam Certification Status?

  • Have you previously worked in the Financial Service/Insurance Industry?

  • Do you have sales experience?

    • Desired Skills:

    • Financial Services/Insurance environment
    • sales experience
    • Project Management

    Learn more/Apply for this position