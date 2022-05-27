Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Minimum Requirements

1.Project Management professional with qualifications: PMI, PRINCE, SACPCMP, ECSA, SACAP or similar or master’s degree in project management

2. Minimum of 5 years relevant experience as a seasoned Project Manager

3. Demonstrated experience in managing and overseeing several projects (50+ projects) from start to completion.

4. Demonstrated ability to capture and put together lessons learnt for business and end user benefit.

5. Knowledge of government, municipalities, development finance institutions, etc.

6. Proven ability of setting up and maintaining the Project/s database and repository of information.

7. Excellent facilitation, project/activity management and written and oral communication skills.

8. Exceptional computer skills – Microsoft suite – Word, Excel, Project Management and PowerPoint

9. Demonstrated capability of developing reports, documents, presentations, etc. for Management, Exco, Board and Board sub-Committees.

Desired Requirements

1. Project Management experience working in a DFI and or the Banking environment will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

.

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Masters

Engineering Council of South Africa

Project Management Institute

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

The South African Council for the Architectural Profession

Learn more/Apply for this position