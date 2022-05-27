Senior Android Developer (Goodwood) at Mediro ICT

A Logistics company based in Cape town- Goodwood is looking for a Senior Android Developer. The role is responsible for developing and supporting mobile android development, system integration, and management systems. This role is 100% from the office

CV to [Email Address Removed]

Development

Analysis and design

Android development

Develop and maintains programs according to requirements

Develop and supports databases where required

Develop Process flows and technical specifications

Communicates with clients and service providers to establish technical requirements and provide feedback on progress internally and externally

Develop the Process map in conjunction with the Business Operations to minimize the impact of implementations

Customer and operations support

Develop and implements new and ad hoc requirements from customers implements within an acceptable period

Interacts with users continually to establish new requirements

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience

5-6 years’ development experience

Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills

Knowledge of C#, MS SQL database, and MS utilities.

SSRS

Xamarin (Advantageous)

Microsoft Azure

SDK / Android Studio

Learn more/Apply for this position