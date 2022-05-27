Senior Java Developer at Reverside

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.

Responsibilities

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well designed, testable, efficient code

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Requirements

Relevant education qualification is preferred

Proven hands-on Software Development experience

Proven working experience in Java development

Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc)

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

Experience in the Spring Framework

Certification in Java Development is a plus

Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with test-driven development

Desired Skills:

Java EE 7

Object Oriented analysis

common design patterns

Classloading

Memory Management

Transaction management

Relational Databases

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Learn more/Apply for this position