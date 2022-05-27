Senior Java Developer at Reverside

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.
Responsibilities
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Requirements
- Relevant education qualification is preferred
- Proven hands-on Software Development experience
- Proven working experience in Java development
- Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)
- Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
- Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc)
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
- Experience in the Spring Framework
- Certification in Java Development is a plus
- Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)
- Experience with test-driven development
Desired Skills:
- Java EE 7
- Object Oriented analysis
- common design patterns
- Classloading
- Memory Management
- Transaction management
- Relational Databases
About The Employer:
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.