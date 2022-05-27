Senior Java Developer at Reverside

May 27, 2022

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.

Responsibilities

  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code

  • Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

  • Prepare and produce releases of software components

  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Requirements

  • Relevant education qualification is preferred

  • Proven hands-on Software Development experience

  • Proven working experience in Java development

  • Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)

  • Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

  • Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc)

  • Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

  • Experience in the Spring Framework

  • Certification in Java Development is a plus

  • Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)

  • Experience with test-driven development

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE 7
  • Object Oriented analysis
  • common design patterns
  • Classloading
  • Memory Management
  • Transaction management
  • Relational Databases

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

