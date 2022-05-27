Senior Support Analyst Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Pretoria

Experience:

Must have:

• Advanced experience in minimum JAVA 1.4 development and newer;

• Advanced experience in JavaScript

• Advanced experience in minimum C# 4.5 and above, XAML development and newer;

• Advanced knowledge of Oracle and MS SQL databases;

• Advanced knowledge of Oracle Apex 4 and above;

• Experience in hosting platforms JEE, OC4J, web-logic frameworks and Microsoft IIS;

• Experience in messaging APIs and data structures (CSV, XML, XSD and XSLT);

• Advanced experience in supporting legacy applications and environments;

• Planning and prioritization of operation incidents and requests and required reporting;

• Professionalism in management of internal and external clients in stressful scenarios;

• Experience with the IBM integration technology stack;

Competencies:

• Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);

• Client Orientation

• Verbal and written communication

• Managing Work/Time management

• Problem solving and analysis

• Contributing to Team Success

• Proven ability to accurately estimate work

• Pays attention to details

Qualifications/ Certification:

• A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent

1.1. Engage with the Business Analyst and Business for the system and ensure complete understanding of the business Objectives, drivers, functions, structures, detailed workflows and information needs as per the business specifications document;

1.2. Planning and executing system architecture and design activities;

1.3. Communicate and present the system architecture to the stakeholders and amend where appropriate;

1.4. Contribute to the Master System Architecture where concepts can be and design have the possibility of re-use;

1.5. Provide development functionality quality assurance to ensure the envisaged design concept and architecture is implemented as proposed and update design where appropriate;

1.6. Ensure that implemented system design performs adequate for specific systems and make amended where appropriate.

1.7. Interacting with testers, developers and Project managers during the development phase to ensure the system is properly implemented and monitoring whether requirements are being met.

1.8. Managing the functional and non-functional quality of the solution being deployed as per the system architecture.

1.9. Managing system architecture and design change requirements.

1.10. Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need and complies with the envisaged system architecture); and

1.11. Any other duties and or deliverables closely related or necessary for the purpose of delivering the Services.

Desired Skills:

JAVA 1.4 development

JavaScript

C# 4.5 and above

XAML development and newer

Oracle and MS SQL databases

Oracle Apex 4 and above

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

