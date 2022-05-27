Software Developer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client holds the constant belief that it’s not only about money and numbers, but the lives and futures of all the people who are impacted by the work they do. With specialised capabilities in frontier and emerging markets, and a passion for Africa and China, our client provides independent advice, analyses and reporting for asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers and brokers.

Role Responsibilities:

Our client needs someone who can hit the ground running to help them push their Angular web app over the finish line.

You will also be assisting with the upgrading of the final product from Angular 12 with a .Net5 API to Angular 13 with a .Net6 API.

Assisting our client migrate their core C# system from .Net472 to .Net6.

Performing code reviews and upskilling of other team members.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT would be preferred.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ experience working in C#.

Minimum 1 year experience with Angular

Familiarity with best practices such as TDD, mocking, software design patters and principles, etc.

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.

Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment.

Excellent communication skills.

Attention to detail.

