SQL Developer at QES – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a SQL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
Send cvs to [Email Address Removed]
- Net experience – 5+ years
- Strong SQL and database design skills – 4 years
- JavaScript – 3 years
- Devops CI/CD experience – 2 years
- Ajax (nice to have)
- Must have been a member of 4 projects from start to end of the project. (Not critical)
What they will do:
- Be part of a team of three that will rewrite an legacy .net application.
- Sales recording
- pro forma invoices
- Quality assurance checks for scanned documents module
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Developer
- Javascript
- Database
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric