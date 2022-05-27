SQL Developer at QES – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

May 27, 2022

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a SQL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

Send cvs to [Email Address Removed]

  • Net experience – 5+ years
  • Strong SQL and database design skills – 4 years
  • JavaScript – 3 years
  • Devops CI/CD experience – 2 years
  • Ajax (nice to have)
  • Must have been a member of 4 projects from start to end of the project. (Not critical)

What they will do:

  • Be part of a team of three that will rewrite an legacy .net application.
  • Sales recording
  • pro forma invoices
  • Quality assurance checks for scanned documents module

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Developer
  • Javascript
  • Database

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position