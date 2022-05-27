Systems Analyst at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Examining/maintenance checks current systems

Incident/Request management

Talking to users (requirements gathering)

Liaising with other IT staff

Implementing new systems / undertaking system deployments

Travel is a key feature of the job as the majority of work is undertaken at clients’ premises.

Fourier IT Innovation (FIT) is a Centurion based information technology service provider and part of the Fourier group, founded in 1998. The services and products include:

Solution based advisory services and architecture consulting

Bespoke solution development (Enterprise systems)

Turnkey solution delivery services

ITSM design and outsource services (Including DevOps)

Workflow solutions

Biometric security and logical access control solutions

IOT and AI solution enablement

The Fourier group consists of around 70 people, 30 of which is directly employed in FIT as technologists. With a longstanding and established track record in the financial services industry, FIT now seeks to expand into new markets and embrace the newest technology trends whilst growing its existing footprint in its strategic clients.Minimum Requirements

A 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology with an experience in a financial sector, B.Sc. Computer Science or Bcom Informatics preferable

A minimum of 2 years of experience in a Systems Analyst role or similar (Systems Support)

Minimum 2- 3 years’ experience with Microsoft technologies in development projects (C#, ASP.Net, MVC, SQL)

Learn more/Apply for this position