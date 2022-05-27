Technical Lead at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for an BI and Data Platform – Technical Lead to join them on an permanent basis

Overall purpose of the role

Guided by Architecture you will be responsible to lead and for providing technical leadership to a team establishing new technology components and reusable solution patterns that can be leveraged by business facing development teams in their day-to-day solutions. You will constantly be developing and setting new principles, standards, processes, procedures and guidelines for the wider BI community and will be partnering with business facing teams to enable the flow of business value in the most efficient and fit for purpose manner.

You should be able to communicate technical information to technical teams, as well as be competent in communicating challenges and solutions to project and operational leadership. An understanding of data management solutions and a keen sense of the strategic value of information to an organisation will be of importance. You will also be responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms and integrating systems; translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions.

You will be responsible for the leadership and management of a team of technical resources that will be qualifying, designing and delivering solutions to the business workstreams and/or platform teams. As part of this role you will be responsible to set their performance targets and measure their performance against these targets. The ability to facilitate complex technical discussions and trade-off decisions as well as an ability to work with a diverse team will be essential.

Main responsibilities

Provide technical leadership to a team of Full Stack BI Developers and Analyst in evolving the capabilities of the central data platforms

Ability to create design standards, patterns and principles

Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it, shaping, structuring and driving the delivery of these solutions leveraging a Hybrid Agile method

Work estimation, planning and management for a team of data engineering specialists

Team delivery management and oversight

Provision of subject matter expertise on a variety of data engineering topics

Creation of role specific design standards, patterns and principles

Data management, development and modelling

Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, database administrators and solutions architects

Qualification and experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems, Engineering or another quantitative field / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline preferred

8+ years related design and delivery experience

Application and data engineering background with a solid background in SQL is required

Data architecture design and delivery experience preferred

Experience in three (3) or more of the following areas are required:

Database technologies (e.g. SAP Hana, Teradata or similar) and database development (Views, Functions and Stored Procedure development)

Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related.

ETL tools (e.g. SAP Data Services)

Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)

Data warehousing (Kimball and Data Vault patterns are preferred) and dimensional data modelling (OLAP and MDX experience)

Core competencies (Stage 3: contributing through others)

Living up to our Group-wide core competencies, will help you achieve a successful career with us.

Cultivates Innovation: Creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful.

Client Focus: Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions.

Drives Results: Consistently achieving results, even under tough circumstances.

Collaborates: Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives.

Resilience: Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations.

Role competencies (Stage 3: contributing through others)

Plans and Aligns: Planning and prioritizing work to meet commitments aligned with organizational goals.

Manages Complexity: Making sense of complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems.

Organisational savvy: Maneuvering comfortably through complex policy, process, and people-related organizational dynamics.

Optimises work processes: Knowing the most effective and efficient processes to get things done, with a focus on continuous improvement

Develops Talent: Developing people to meet both their career goals and the organization’s goals.

Builds Effective Teams: Building strong-identity teams that apply their diverse skills and perspectives to achieve common goals.

Skills

Technical delivery leadership

Data focused solution engineering

Data and systems analysis

Database knowledge and monitoring

Data Security

Risk Management

Desired Skills:

SQL

Technical Leadership

SAP HANA

DATA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

