UI/UX Developer at Reverside

UI/UX Developer Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for UI/UX Developer Professionals with 2-3 years solid development experience in UI/UX Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Responsibilities:

Front-end web design

Convert design ideas into HTML and CSS

Determine the structure and design of web pages

Ensure user experience determines design choices

Develop features to enhance the user experience

Optimize web pages for maximum speed and scalability

Utilize a variety of markup languages to write web pages

Maintain brand consistency throughout the design

Conduct HTML/CSS clean up

Cross browser testing

Testing website in multiple browsers

Troubleshoot problems in website functionality

Enhance user experience

Conduct regular maintenance and updates

Graphic image/ creative design

Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency

Strike a balance between functional and aesthetic design

Build high-quality mock-ups

Provide high-quality graphics and visual elements

Skillset requirement

HTML 5

CSS3, SCSS

Bootstrap 3, 4, 5

Develop Responsive Websites

Competence in Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop (Design mock-ups, create graphics)

Ability to prototype in Adobe XD advantages

Understanding of Java Script

Knowledge inn UX Design

Other Skills

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

prototype

CSS

HTML

JavaScript

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Learn more/Apply for this position