UI/UX Developer at Reverside

UI/UX Developer Role in Johannesburg
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for UI/UX Developer Professionals with 2-3 years solid development experience in UI/UX Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Responsibilities:
Front-end web design
- Convert design ideas into HTML and CSS
- Determine the structure and design of web pages
- Ensure user experience determines design choices
- Develop features to enhance the user experience
- Optimize web pages for maximum speed and scalability
- Utilize a variety of markup languages to write web pages
- Maintain brand consistency throughout the design
- Conduct HTML/CSS clean up
Cross browser testing
- Testing website in multiple browsers
- Troubleshoot problems in website functionality
- Enhance user experience
- Conduct regular maintenance and updates
Graphic image/ creative design
- Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
- Strike a balance between functional and aesthetic design
- Build high-quality mock-ups
- Provide high-quality graphics and visual elements
Skillset requirement
- HTML 5
- CSS3, SCSS
- Bootstrap 3, 4, 5
- Develop Responsive Websites
- Competence in Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop (Design mock-ups, create graphics)
- Ability to prototype in Adobe XD advantages
- Understanding of Java Script
- Knowledge inn UX Design
Other Skills
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UX
- prototype
- CSS
- HTML
- JavaScript
About The Employer:
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.