Unified Endpoint Management Technical Specialist at Mediro ICT

Opportunity to work for a Global giant.

Position available in Pretoria Rosslyn and working from home on a rotational basis. (Must be willing and able to work at Pretoria Rosslyn offices)

Contract position up to end of December 2024 with possibility for renewal thereafter.

The Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) team develops and operates a global platform of applications and services to manage corporate devices (endpoints).

Daily monitoring and resolution of IT Service Management (ITSM) VIP and end-user support requests

Be responsible for the operations of the enterprise UEM server infrastructure and platform components

Be responsible for the verification, planning and actioning of maintenance tasks together with other infrastructure teams

Continuously work on improving the operational stability

Work on automation of platform operations, troubleshooting and maintenance topics

Minimum Requirements

Experience in operation and maintenance of Mobile Device Management platforms (VMware Workspace One, Microsoft Intune)

Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers

Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO and patch management

Experience with Active Directory

Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network and integration issues

Plan and execute maintenance tasks (change management)

Plan and execute infrastructure lifecycle tasks (technical lifecycle, change management)

Resolve incident tickets

Analyse and resolve problem tickets

Experience with VIP and End-user support

Experience with technical documentation, standard operating procedures and user support guides

Excellent communication skills in a clear and concise way with team members, stakeholders and management on an appropriate level of detail

Strong ability to understand technical dependencies and enterprise setup on a global scale

A university degree/diploma in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences) or a comparable qualification.

5 + years IT experience

