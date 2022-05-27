Web Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Web Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Tasks
- HTML front end coding using wireframes and design components created by agency
- Used HTML to design Email templates. The components are created by agency, so it is about coding, testing and implementing
Will work with the marketing team to implement, test, edit, use
Design, develop and test to produce high quality web applications
- Production support
- Research and prototyping
Qualifications and experience
- BSc Computer Science or related tertiary qualification
- Minimum of three years’ experience in a development role
- Good working knowledge of the internet
- Must understand how browsers work
- Must understand and be able to apply web security best practices
- HTML5 and CSS3
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- Angular 4 or later required
- React
- Responsive design
- NodeJS advantageous
- Good time management skills
- Ability to work under pressure at times
- Good team player
- Good communication skills
- Motivated
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Web Development
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric