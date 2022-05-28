Automation Tester

1 Year Contract’

Role Purpose:

To perform testing function for the applications within the Risk Reporting Platform

Qualifications:

Minimum Experience:

Systemic and integrated approach to testing so that up-stream and down-stream impacts are considered

Testing automation (preferred)

Preferred Experience:

Testing automation

Required Skills

Relevant product/applications/service

Test methodologies including quality assurance

Documentation and requirement gathering

Agile/DevOps principles and applications

Responsibilities:

Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery

Provide relevant information to inform the accurate scoping of a project/ programme. This includes pro-active engagement with relevant teams to ensure that solution delivery meets business needs

Use quality management models and techniques to identify areas for improvement within the area

Determine corrective action to reduce errors and improve the quality of the system and services provided to business

Draft and maintain relevant test plans

Monitor progress against plans and effect mitigation actions

Evaluate emerging defects and recommend solutions

Ensure compliance to governance processes

Design relevant automation test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

Desired Skills:

Automation

Testing

Agile

