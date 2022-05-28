Project Manager (Financial Services)

Role Purpose:

Manage the planning, execution and tracking of Marketing related and select business projects according to deadlines and budget parameters in order to achieve Group Brand & Marketing’s strategic objectives.

Requirementa:

Diploma in Project Management or Business Management

PMBOK or Prince 2 qualification

AGILE (advantageous)

Marketing related qualification (advantageous)

5-7 years project management experience within a Financial Services/Insurance environment acting in the role as project manager or similar.

Previous experience working as a Project Manager on Marketing related projects (desirable)

Previous experience in an entry-level Marketing role (advantageous)

Responsibilities

Collaborate with stakeholders to successfully execute Marketing Campaign Projects and select business projects.

Collaborate with stakeholders to investigate the feasibility of innovative projects that support the achievement of business objectives.

Define the business case and project scope in collaboration with stakeholders in order to ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.

Develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully complete the project.

Identify and assign resources and stakeholders (i.e. RACI) required for the execution of the project.

Determine the project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.

Create platforms where the project team can be mobilised and energised to ensure close collaboration and innovation.

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with stakeholders to achieve optimal cross process/team integration.

Manage resources and third party relationships (i.e. SLA) to produce results and meet operational objectives and goals.

Track and drive the implementation and delivery of the identified project plans in line with the scope, cost and time parameters of each project.

Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.

Create channels that monitor project progress and deliver reports that accurately reflect the progress of the project.

Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.

Identify and support the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.

Drive optimisation of internal processes in the company brand & marketing team.

Manage the company Art portfolio in collaboration with external expert.

Collate, prepare and submit quarterly marketing reports

Competencies:

Business Acumen

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for Results

Leads Change and Innovation

Motivating and Inspiring Team

Project Management

Collaboration

Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Growing Talent

Desired Skills:

AGILE

Project Management

Marketing

